Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

GOUVERNEUR, New York, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles C. Van Vleet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:GOVB) ("Bancorp" or the "Company") and its subsidiary, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the "Bank"), announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a semi-annual dividend payment of $0.17 per share for all stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2018. This dividend will be paid on September 28, 2018.



Mr. Van Vleet commented, "It is with great pleasure that I announce our 38th consecutive semi-annual dividend paid by the Company. A key reason for Gouverneur Bancorp's success has been its ability to pay 19 years of competitive dividends. Cambray Mutual Holding Company, the parent company of Gouverneur Bancorp and majority shareholder of Bancorp stock, has received its fourth member and regulatory approval to waive its right to dividends, which increases the strength of the Bank."

Founded in 1892, the Bank is a New York State chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area of St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

For more information, contact Charles C. Van Vleet Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer at (315) 287-2600.