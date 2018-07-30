Dynavax to Host Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

BERKELEY, Calif., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 after market close on Monday, August 6, 2018, and host a conference call that day to review the results and provide an update on the launch of HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine, (Recombinant) Adjuvanted] and its oncology program at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT.



About Dynavax

Dynavax is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax discovers and develops novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration in November 2017 for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax's lead immunotherapy product, SD-101, is an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 studies and its second cancer immunotherapeutic, DV281, is in Phase 1 development. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com.

