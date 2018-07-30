Miracle Method® Surface Refinishing Opens in Simi Valley, CA and Ready for Business

Simi Valley, California, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The largest kitchen and bathroom refinishing company in the country, Miracle Method® Surface Refinishing, opens a new franchise in Simi Valley, CA owned by Oleg and Daria Reut. After comprehensive training at the headquarters of Miracle Method in Colorado Springs, the team is ready to restore countertops, bathrooms, and tile walls for both residential and commercial locations in Simi Valley and surrounding areas.

Miracle Method prides itself in providing professional repair and refinishing services and specializes in ceramic tile , vanities , bathtubs and surrounds, showers , sinks, and even kitchen countertops. The franchise in Simi Valley also offers bathing safety enhancements such as non-slip surfaces, grab bars, and tub-to-shower conversions for both residential and commercial properties.

After researching the Simi Valley market, Reut realized there was a tremendous demand for kitchen and bathroom refinishing in the area. He found a perfect solution with Miracle Method, a company that has been a successful franchise network for over 40 years with nearly 150 locations across the United States.

"Having the chance to provide an alternative to full bath replacement to families around Simi Valley and the surrounding area is what excites me the most about this opportunity," stated Reut. "Not only is Miracle Method a developed business but is also well known in other areas. The community of Simi Valley deserves to have an affordable alternative for kitchen and bath refinishing that can be accomplished in just two to three days."

With 40 years of experience, Miracle Method is the fastest growing kitchen and bathroom surface refinishing company in the industry and has shown 73 percent sales increase over the last six years. Entrepreneur magazine ranked them No. 1 in the Kitchen and Bath Remodeling category on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. They are also earned a spot as a Top 50 Franchise based on franchise owner satisfaction by Franchise Business Review.

"In refinishing, there certainly are not many competitors who are as professional as Miracle Method and actually have organizational support to provide the latest technology and service to its customers," said Gwyn O'Kane, VP of Franchise Development. "We love being the solution that helps a homeowner save time and money instead of the alternative kitchen or bathroom remodel which is more expensive. Our unique refinishing process updates bath and kitchen surfaces to look and feel like new at a fraction of the cost of replacement. Not only will fixtures look incredible, but they are much more sanitary and easy to clean."

The community of Simi Valley and surrounding areas can reach out to the new Miracle Method office at 805-209-4396 to book a free in-home or commercial estimate. Visit their showroom at 27 W. Easy St. #404 Simi Valley, CA 93065 or www.miraclemethod.com/simi-valley to learn more about Miracle Method's solutions, designer colors, and bathing safety options. Media contacts can reach out to Miracle Method PR Specialist, Jacki Stewart at 719-594-9196 or jstewart@miraclemethod.com for interview opportunities with the new Franchise at Simi Valley, California.

About Miracle Method® Surface Refinishing

Miracle Method ® Surface Refinishing is the nation's largest kitchen and bathroom surface refinishing franchise, with over 140 + locations throughout the U.S. Since 1979, Miracle Method has specialized in bathtub, ceramic tile, and countertop refinishing making old surfaces new in just two to three days. The award-winning franchisor was listed on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® list in 2018 and is also an actively participating member of VetFran . Miracle Method franchise owners live in the market they serve and pride themselves on being independent, local small business owners. To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit miraclemethod.com/franchise or call or call 877-434-5096.

