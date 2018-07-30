FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Lead Who's Who Legal Consulting Experts Guide for Third Consecutive Year
WASHINGTON, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary have been recognized in the third edition of Who's Who Legal: Consulting Experts, leading the guide of global professionals who specialize in economic, forensic and litigation and transactional services for the third year in a row.
FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 144 professionals recognized, more than twice as many as the next firm and an increase over the 129 professionals listed in the 2017 edition. These experts represent the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic & Litigation Consulting and Technology segments and hail from 18 countries around the world.
In addition, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 21 professionals recognized in the Who's Who Legal: Consulting Experts guide as Global Elite Thought Leaders in their fields, up from 10 in 2017. These professionals represent the top 2 percent of all nominees and received the highest number of recommendations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources during the 2018 research period.
"With twice as many experts listed as the next closest firm, it is gratifying to see that our commitment to attract and develop the best talent is being recognized by the market," said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. "What is most powerful about our company, and perhaps the most exciting, is the strength of our people and the number and quality of clients who are entrusting their most high-stakes issues to our teams."
The FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon experts were honored in the following categories:
Construction – Quantum & Delay
- Mike Allen, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong
- William Berkowitz, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Great Neck
- Michael Cross, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — London
- Garry Crossley, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Singapore*
- Alastair Farr, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — London
- Paul Ficca, FTI Consulting, Global Segment Leader, Forensic & Litigation Consulting — Seattle
- Juliette Fortin, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Paris
- Neil Gaudion, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Atlanta
- Thomas Hofbauer, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Munich
- Christopher Larkin, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Toronto*
- Patrick McGeehin, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Rockville*
- Graham McNeill, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong
- David Murphy, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Dubai
- Robert Poole, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Toronto
- Stephen Rae, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Perth
- Douglas Saporito, FTI Consulting, Associate Director — São Paulo
- James Taylor, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Singapore
Construction – Quantum & Delay – Future Leaders
- Fook Thim Chan, FTI Consulting, Director — Singapore
- Robert Gemmell, FTI Consulting, Director — Brisbane
- Adrian Kong, FTI Consulting, Associate Director — Singapore
- Thierry Linares, FTI Consulting, Senior Director — Paris
Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery Experts
- Sonia Cheng, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — London
- Brett Clapp, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong
- Craig Earnshaw, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London*
- Veeral Gosalia, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C.
- Brett Harrison, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Washington, D.C.
- Christopher Hatfield, FTI Consulting, Senior Director — London
- Michael Katz, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Oakland
- Paul Prior, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Dublin
- Daniel Roffman, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C.
- Ian Smith, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — London
- David Turner, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C.
Digital & Data – Digital Forensic Experts
- Brett Clapp, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong*
- Craig Earnshaw, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London*
- Veeral Gosalia, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C.
- Andrew Kennell, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- Todd Lester, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Austin
- Ian Smith, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — London
Digital Forensics – Future Leaders
- Gino Bello, FTI Consulting, Senior Director — Singapore
- Christopher Hatfield, FTI Consulting, Senior Director — London
- Colleen Casey Voshell, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Philadelphia
Economics – Competition Economists
- Enrique Andreu, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Brussels
- Jonathan Baker, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Washington, D.C.
- Gustavo Bamberger, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Chicago
- Aleksandra Boutin, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Brussels
- Xavier Boutin, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Brussels
- Dennis Carlton, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C.*
- Mary Coleman, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Boston
- Justin Coombs, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London
- Lorenzo Coppi, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London
- Miguel de la Mano, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Brussels*
- Neil Dryden, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London*
- Kirsten Edwards-Warren, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London
- Kenneth Elzinga, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Princeton
- Richard Gilbert, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Oakland
- Margaret Guerin-Calvert, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Washington, D.C.
- Urs Haegler, Compass Lexecon, Vice President — London
- Mark Israel, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C.
- Joseph Kalt, Compass Lexecon, Senior Economist — Boston
- Michael Katz, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Oakland
- Bryan Keating, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Washington, D.C.
- Benjamin Klein, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Los Angeles
- Thilo Klein, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London
- William Landes, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Chicago
- Andres Lerner, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Los Angeles
- Susan Manning, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Washington, D.C.
- Boaz Moselle, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London
- Daniel O'Brien, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Washington, D.C.
- Janusz Ordover, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Washington, D.C.*
- Jonathan Orszag, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C.*
- Jorge Padilla, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Madrid*
- Alejandro Requejo, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Madrid
- Andrew Rosenfield, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Chicago
- Daniel Rubinfeld, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Oakland
- Pekka Sääskilahti, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Helsinki
- Marius Schwartz, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Washington, D.C.
- David Sevy, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Paris
- Pablo Spiller, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — New York
- Nadine Watson, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Madrid
- Robert Willig, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — Washington, D.C.
- Elena Zoido, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Madrid
Economics – Competition Economists – Future Leaders
- Andy Parkinson, Compass Lexecon, Vice President — London
- Loren Smith, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Washington, D.C.
Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages
- Manuel Abdala, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Washington, D.C.*
- Mike Allen, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong*
- David Ashton, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- Mark Bezant, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London*
- Joseph Cavicchi, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Boston
- Matthias Cazier-Darmois, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Paris
- Justin Coombs, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London
- Lorenzo Coppi, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London
- Kevin Dages, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Chicago
- Santiago Dellepiane, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — New York
- Neil Dryden, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London
- Richard Edwards, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- Paul Ficca, FTI Consulting, Global Segment Leader, Forensic & Litigation Consulting — Seattle
- Daniel Fischel, Compass Lexecon, Chairman and President — Chicago
- Juliette Fortin, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Paris
- Greg Harman, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- Steve Harris, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — London
- Richard Hayler, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore
- Eric Henson, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Boston
- Basil Imburgia, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — New York
- Mark Israel, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C.
- Joseph Kalt, Compass Lexecon, Senior Economist — Boston
- Jeff Litvak, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Chicago
- Pablo López Zadicoff, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Washington, D.C.
- Stephen Makowka, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Boston
- Noel Matthews, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- Graham McNeill, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong
- Meloria Meschi, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- Chris Milburn, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Toronto
- Neal Mizrahi, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Toronto
- Boaz Moselle, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — London*
- Miguel Nakhle, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Houston
- James Nicholson, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Paris
- Jonathan Orszag, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C.
- Chris Osborne, FTI Consulting, Affiliate — London
- Jorge Padilla, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Madrid
- Mike Pilgrem, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- Alejandro Requejo, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Madrid
- Howard Rosen, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Toronto*
- Jon Rowell, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong
- Michael Salve, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — New York
- Marcelo Schoeters, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Buenos Aires
- James Searby, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Washington, D.C.
- David Sevy, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Paris
- Pablo Spiller, Compass Lexecon, Senior Consultant — New York*
- Kenneth Stern, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — New York
- Greig Taylor, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — New York
- Navin Waghe, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- Dawna Wright, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Melbourne
- Andrew Wynn, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- Sebastian Zuccon, Compass Lexecon, Senior Vice President — Buenos Aires
Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders
- Chaitanya Arora, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore
- Montek Mayal, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — New Delhi
Financial Advisory and Valuation – Restructuring & Insolvency Experts
- John Batchelor, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong
- Ken Fung, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong
- Simon Granger, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London*
- Chad Griffin, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- Nick Gronow, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore
- Simon Kirkhope, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- Andrew Morrison, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Cayman Islands
- Steven Simms, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — New York
- Joshua Taylor, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore*
Investigations – Asset Recovery Experts
- Wayne Anthony, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — London
- John Ayres, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — British Virgin Islands
- Jarrod Baker, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore
- John Batchelor, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong
- Andrew Durant, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- David Griffin, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Cayman Islands
- Nick Gronow, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore
- Stephanie Lhomme, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Paris
- Andrew Morrison, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Cayman Islands
- Ian Thompson, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
Investigations – Forensic Accountants
- Jarrod Baker, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore*
- Mark Bezant, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- Stephen Burlone, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Boston
- Jean Chow-Callam, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Los Angeles
- Andrew Durant, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- Peter Glanville, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong
- Julian Glass, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- David Griffin, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Cayman Islands
- Richard Hayler, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Singapore
- Lindi Jarvis, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Seattle
- Eddie Lam, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Shanghai
- Jeff Litvak, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Chicago
- Petrus Marais, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Cape Town
- Andrew Morrison, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Cayman Islands
- Brian Ong, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — New York
- Jorge Padilla, Compass Lexecon, Senior Managing Director — Madrid
- Geoffrey Peck, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Melbourne
- Jose Pineiro, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — Madrid
- Alejandro Requejo, Compass Lexecon, Executive Vice President — Madrid
- Jon Rowell, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Hong Kong
- Ian Thompson, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — London
- Juan Valderas, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Madrid
- Johan van der Walt, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Johannesburg
- Dawna Wright, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director — Melbourne*
Investigations – Forensic Accountants – Future Leaders
- Tara Mulkeen, FTI Consulting, Managing Director — New York
*Indicates recognition as Global Elite Thought Leaders in their field, based on the highest number of nominations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources this year.
