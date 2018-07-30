Hydrogenics to Present at Canaccord Genuity Conference

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSX:HYG) ("Hydrogenics" or "the Company"), a leading developer and manufacturer of hydrogen generation and hydrogen-based power modules, today announced that the Company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference on August 8, 2018 in Boston. Management will provide an overview of the Company's operations and outlook, and a live webcast of the Company's presentation will take place at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.



Institutional investors are welcome to attend and meet with management. To view related conference materials, please visit www.hydrogenics.com.

Hydrogenics Corporation is a world leader in engineering and building the technologies required to enable the acceleration of a global power shift. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Hydrogenics provides hydrogen generation, energy storage and hydrogen power modules to its customers and partners around the world. Hydrogenics has manufacturing sites in Germany, Belgium and Canada and service centers in Russia, Europe, the US and Canada.

