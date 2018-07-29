The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ANW, DB and QCOM

NEW YORK, July 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Class Period: April 28, 2016 to June 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; (2) Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Aegean's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Class Period: March 20, 2017 to May 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and (2) as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 31, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Federal Reserve had designated Deutsche Bank's U.S. business as being in a "trouble condition," citing concerns about "its controls around measuring financial exposure to clients and valuing collateral that backed loans." It was also reported that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") added Deutsche Bank's FDIC-insured subsidiary, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, to a list of "problem banks" which are at-risk. On this news, Deutsche Bank's share price fell $0.49 or over 4% to close at $11.08 on May 31, 2018.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to March 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period QUALCOMM Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and (2) investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions. On March 5, 2018, Broadcom announced that Qualcomm had filed a voluntary request for The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to initiate an investigation into Broadcom's actions. Broadcom referred to this as a "blatant, desperate act by Qualcomm to entrench its incumbent board of directors and prevent its own stockholders from voting for Broadcom's independent director nominees."

