INVESTIGATION UPDATE for SPB and SBGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

On April 26, 2018, Spectrum issued a press release disclosing disappointing second quarter 2018 results, and that the Company had lowered its fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $657-$674 million to $600-$617. In the same release, Spectrum announced that Executive Chairman David M. Maura was named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Maura stated that the Company faced "challenges related to our two greenfield manufacturing and distribution projects."

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

On May 8, 2017, Sinclair announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO). On August 3, 2017, Sinclair filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information and documentary material pertaining to the agreement. The investigation concerns whether Sinclair made materially false and misleading statements or failed to disclose material information pertaining to the purchase of Tribune shares.



