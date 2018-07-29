CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COOL, GLCNF and SBGL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Class Period: March 31, 2017 - June 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: PolarityTE, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by the Company on April 7, 2017 and the months following; (ii) the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent Office; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLCNF)

Class Period: September 30, 2016 - July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Glencore plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; (2) and as a result, defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On May 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported that the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office was preparing to open a formal bribery investigation into Glencore. Then on July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice issued its subsidiary a subpoena to produce documents and other records in connection with its compliance with U.S. money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)

Class Period: April 7, 2017 - June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Sibanye Gold Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye's safety protocols were inadequate to prevent a high rate of worker death; (2) Sibanye's mining supervisors routinely forced Company employees to work in unsafe and unlawful conditions; the foregoing issues would foreseeably subject Sibanye to heightened regulatory oversight; and (3) as a result, Sibanye's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



