Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH)

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the July 30, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Recro Pharma, Inc. ("Recro Pharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:REPH) securities between July 31, 2017, and May 23, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Recro Pharma made false and misleading statements to the marketplace, and that the Company's lead product, IV meloxicam, was unlikely to receive FDA approval because it lacked sufficient supporting clinical data to demonstrate significant clinical benefits. As a result, Recro Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading throughout the class period and did not accurately reflect the operational and financial health of the Company.

On May 24, 2018, Recro Pharma announced that it received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for IV meloxicam. In the CRL, the FDA informed the Company that the FDA was "unable to approve the application in its current form" because "data from ad hoc analyses and selective secondary endpoints suggest that the analgesic effect does not meet the expectations of the FDA" and "the CRL raised CMC related questions on extractable and leachable data provided in the NDA." On this news, Recro Pharma's share price fell $6.79 per share, or 54.7%, to close at $5.63 per share on May 24, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

