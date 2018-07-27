Alexandria Minerals Announces Stock Option Grants and Resignation of Director

TORONTO, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexandria Minerals Corporation (TSX-V:AZX) (OTCQB:ALXDF) (Frankfurt:A9D) ("AZX" or the "Company") announces that it has made a grant of 1,000,000 stock options under its stock option plan to Mark Ashcroft in recognition of Mr. Ashcroft joining the board of directors of the Company on July 24, 2018. The Company also granted 750,000 stock options to its Chief Financial Officer and 100,000 options to an employee of the Company as part of the Company's regular review of compensation. All of the options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share and have a term of 5 years. The options vest 1/3 on granting; 1/3 on the first anniversary of the grant date and 1/3 on the second anniversary of the grant date. Following the grant of these options, a total of 16,060,000 options are outstanding under the Company's stock option plan and 31,796,000 options remain available for issuance.



The Company also announced that Robert Geis has resigned as a director of the Company, effective as of July 26, 2018. The Company would like to thank Mr. Geis for his services as a director.

Alexandria Minerals Corporation is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with strategic properties located in the world-class mining districts of Val d'Or, Quebec, Red Lake, Ontario and Snow Lake-Flin Flon, Manitoba. Alexandria's focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val d'Or, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.

