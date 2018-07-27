Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Glencore plc (OTC BB: GLNCY, GLCNF) to the September 7, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline and to Possible Disclosure and FCPA Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Glencore plc (OTC BB: GLNCY, GLCNF) to the September 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Glencore securities between September 30, 2016 and July 2, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



On July 3, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported the U.S. Justice Department demanded Glencore plc hand over records related to the Company's compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") and laws against money laundering. The DOJ subpoena reportedly spans 2007 to the present and covers Glencore's business in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela.

This news drove the price of Glencore securities sharply downward on heavy volume.

"We're focused on investors' losses, whether the Company and senior executives violated the FCPA and, if so, the extent to which they may have misled investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

