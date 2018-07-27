Resolute Energy Corporation to announce results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, will hold an investor conference call on Tuesday, August 7 at 10:00 am EDT; also announces participation in investor event

DENVER, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) announced today that it will issue a press release covering operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, after the market close on Monday, August 6, 2018. An investor conference call to review the second quarter results will be held on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time.



Date: Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Time: 10:00 AM EDT / 9:00 AM CDT / 8:00 AM MDT / 7:00 AM PDT

Call: (866) 548-4713 (US), (323) 794-2093 (International)

Replay: Available through Monday, August 13, 2018, at (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International), Passcode 7777291.

Upcoming Investor Event

The Oil & Gas Conference - Members of executive management are scheduled for one-on-one meetings in Denver, Colorado at The Oil & Gas Conference hosted by EnerCom on Sunday, August 19, 2018 through Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

About Resolute Energy Corporation

Resolute is an independent oil and gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and gas properties in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin of west Texas. For more information, visit www.resoluteenergy.com. The Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website. The Company's common stock is traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "REN."

