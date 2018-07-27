CBS Shareholder Alert: The New Yorker to Publish Article Accusing CBS CEO of Sexual Misconduct - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. announces an investigation of whether there are potential securities claims on behalf of CBS Corporation ("CBS") investors and/or possible breaches of fiduciary duties by officers and directors of CBS (NYSE:CBS). Investors of CBS may contact John Kehoe, Esq., jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, to discuss the securities investigation.



Specifically, on July 27, 2018, CBS stock was down as much as 7% during intraday trading on news that The New Yorker will be publishing an article that includes sexual-misconduct allegations against CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves. The story, reportedly, will discuss "allegations of instances of unwanted kissing and touching over two decades ago."

CBS Corporation Investors and Shareholders

If you purchased, or otherwise acquired, shares of CBS Corp. stock and have questions or concerns about the investigation or your potential legal rights, please contact John Kehoe, Esq., jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, or e-mail info@kehoelawfirm.com.

SOURCE: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.