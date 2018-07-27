CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NWL, PCG and VUZI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Class Period: February 6, 2017 - January 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/newell-brands-inc?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Newell Brands Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Newell product; (ii) contrary to defendants' representations, the build-up of Newell inventory in the retail channel was due to Company-specific rather than macroeconomic reasons; (iii) as a result of the unusually high levels of unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell was exposed to a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods; and (iv) undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the legacy Newell and Jarden businesses had created significant discord that was having a material adverse effect on the Company's operating performance.

To learn more about the NWL class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Class Period: April 29, 2015 - June 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/pge-corporation?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that during the class period, PG&E Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (iii) PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the PCG class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQCM:VUZI)

Class Period: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to Vuzix's registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Vuzix's January 2018 secondary public offering and/or (ii) between November 9, 2017 and March 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/vuzix?wire=3

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to artificially inflate its stock price and used these tactics to then raise nearly $30 million in a secondary public offering.

To learn more about the VUZI class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com