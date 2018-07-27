German American Bancorp, Inc. to Present at KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

JASPER, Ind., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC), will be presenting at the Keefe Bruyette & Woods 2018 Community Bank Investor Conference which will be held July 31st and August 1st in New York City.

Mark A Schroeder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of German American, together with Bradley M. Rust, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present the Company's business strategy and financial performance at 8:30 a.m. EDT, on Tuesday, July 31st.

The presentation, which is expected to last approximately 25 minutes, may be viewed live and a replay will be available for 60 days by accessing

http://ir.germanamerican.com/event



or

http://wsw.com/webcast/kbw44/gabc /

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a NASDAQ-traded (symbol GABC) $3.1 billion dollar bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 58 retail banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one adjacent county in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

For additional information, contact:

Mark A Schroeder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of German American Bancorp, Inc.

Bradley M. Rust, Executive Vice President/CFO of German American Bancorp, Inc.

(812) 482-1314