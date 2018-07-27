Allsup Names Lyndsey Ellis as Manager of Strategic Alliances & Social Media

Belleville, Illinois, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation's premier disability representation company®, has welcomed Lyndsey Ellis to the team as Manager of Strategic Alliances & Social Media. Ellis' communications and customer service expertise will nurture new and existing relationships with Allsup customers and disability organizations nationwide.

In her role, Ellis is responsible for managing the company's social media engagement, including disability experts and guest blogs, web content and other online media. She also will regularly interact with disability organizations nationwide that share Allsup's mission and core values to ensure those with disabilities lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible.

"Lyndsey will lead the online charge at Allsup," said Mary Dale Walters, Allsup senior vice president of Strategic Communications. "She will be an integral part of crafting and maintaining Allsup's online presence, assisting former workers with disabilities in learning about Social Security, veterans and Medicare benefits and assisting those who wish to return to work."



Prior to joining Allsup, Ellis worked in mental health advocacy and media relations, often linking partner organizations providing resources to disadvantaged communities. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and earned her master's degree from California College of the Arts.

"As part of the Allsup team, I look forward to making a difference in educating and empowering thousands of individuals with disabilities, helping them receive the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits they paid into and deserve," Ellis said.

Allsup has helped more than 300,000 people to receive their SSDI benefits. The online tool empower by Allsup® combines an SSDI assessment for eligibility and Social Security disability application support, along with return to work guidance for those who may medically recover. Allsup has a 53% success rate at the application level, compared to the national average of 34%.

