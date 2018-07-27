CASMED to Report Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on August 2
BRANFORD, Conn., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) (CASMED), a leader in medical devices for non-invasive patient monitoring, announces that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2018 on Thursday, August 2. Management will host a conference call to discuss these results and answer questions at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time that day.
Conference call dial-in information is as follows:
- U.S. callers: (800) 608-8202
- International callers: (702) 495-1913
Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call via the Internet may do so by logging on to the Company's website: www.casmed.com.
A telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 2, 2018, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on August 25, 2018. Replay dial-in information is as follows:
- U.S. callers: (855) 859-2056
- International callers: (404) 537-3406
- Conference ID number (U.S. and international): 2195364
- The replay will also be available at www.casmed.com.
