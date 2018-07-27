Wetzel's Pretzels Adds Veteran CFO to Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wetzel's Pretzels today announced that veteran retail finance executive, Kimberly Smith, has joined the team as its Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Smith will support the brand's aggressive domestic and international growth, while elevating even further Wetzel's Pretzel's category-leading same store sales through strategic advisement, cost analysis and information systems management. Smith will also place a strong focus on driving franchise profitability.



Kimberly Smith, Wetzel's Pretzel Chief Financial Officer





Prior to joining Wetzel's Pretzels, Smith served as PetSmart's Vice President of Finance, where she was responsible for treasury, investor relations, accounting operations, and procurement. During her nearly eleven years with the retailer, Smith served in various finance roles, including supporting financial planning & analysis. She was instrumental during PetSmart's transition to a private company in 2015, and also the company's acquisition of emerging and established online sales channels, including Chewy.com. Earlier in her career, she worked in finance for the Kimberly-Clark Corporation, serving in financial planning and analysis and playing a key role with large capital projects that were innovative and drove cost savings. Smith also previously held a financial leadership position at PepsiCo, serving as Plant Controller and leading the Cost Management Program.

"Wetzel's Pretzels is a brand that is primed for continued franchise growth thanks to its combination of ease of operation, menu simplicity and fresh-baked offerings that resonate with consumers," said Smith. "I look forward to advising the brand during its next growth phase, partnering with franchisees to drive profitability and working with our private equity partners and internal leadership team to continue creating guest loyalty and shareholder value through technology implementation, and innovation across various other channels."

Smith's hire continues Wetzel's Pretzel's 2018 franchise and sales momentum, having recently opened its first China location, in Shanghai, with two more area locations to open in the coming months, part of a 50-store deal with the region's master franchisee. Wetzel's Pretzels is on pace to open a total of approximately 30 new locations by year's end.

About Wetzel's Pretzels

Armed with a vision and a tasty recipe for soft pretzel perfection, Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel opened the first Wetzel's Pretzels bakery in Redondo Beach, Calif., in 1994. Long lines of hungry customers soon formed, attracted by mouth-watering soft pretzels that were hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven. As word spread about these golden-on-the-outside pretzels, the company added additional offerings to its menu. Today, Wetzel's Pretzels has grown to more than 340 fresh bakeries across the United States and around the world, including premier locations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Every Wetzel's Pretzels bakery adheres to the original vision of its founders; that each super-premium pretzel will be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day, to ensure a delicious offering for each consumer, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes. For additional information on Wetzel's Pretzels or franchise opportunities, please visit the website, call (626) 432-6900, "Like" them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Josh Levitt

Canvas Blue for Wetzel's Pretzels

949.215.1438

JLevitt@canvasblue.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09493634-d596-4fc3-8133-607f06354962