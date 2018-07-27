GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per common share, payable September 30, 2018, to shareholders of record on September 14, 2018. This quarterly dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter.



GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by its customers, its shareholders, its employees and the communities where it operates. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

