Lamar, Pa. , July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fish and Wildlife Service issued a solicitation for fiberglass aquaculture tanks. This opportunity is a total small business set-aside and the deadline to submit quotes is August 3, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. EST. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

326199, All Other Plastics Product Manufacturing is the associated NAICS code for this opportunity. The government intends to award a firm fixed price contract and exact specifications for this contract can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. Quotes are to be submitted to Ryna Russell (ryna_russell@fws.gov) as well as any questions about this opportunity. Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in the System for Award Management (SAM).

SAM is the mandatory registration that all federal contractors must complete before making offers to perform any work for the government. This system can be tricky to handle, especially when trying to meet a deadline and put a quote together. For assistance with all of these matters, US Federal Contractor Registration is standing by to provide.

US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is the world's largest third-party government registration firm.

