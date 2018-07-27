MannKind Corporation to Hold 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on August 2, 2018

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) will host a conference call to discuss the 2018 second quarter and year-to-date financial results and other corporate developments at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 2, 2018.



Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, Chief Financial Officer, Steven Binder, Chief Commercial Officer, Patrick McCauley and Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall.

ABOUT MANNKIND CORPORATION

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com .