Electrovaya announces the sale-leaseback of its headquarters in Mississauga for approximately CDN$22.5 million

TORONTO, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (TSX:EFL) (OTCQX:EFLVF) announces that it has entered into a binding agreement for the sale-leaseback of its headquarters at 2645 Royal Windsor Drive in Mississauga, Ontario (the "Property") for approximately $22.5 million. Net proceeds to the Company are expected to be $21 million before transaction expenses, subject to customary closing adjustments, and will be used to pay down debt and for working capital purposes.



Under the terms of the agreement, the transaction is expected to close at 5:00 pm (Toronto time) on September 18, 2018 (the "Completion Date"). The sale is on an "as is, where is" basis and also provides that as of the Completion Date, Electrovaya will lease back from the buyer certain premises located on the Property. The agreement also provides that the terms of the formal lease will be settled by August 31, 2018, and will provide for the following:

The leased premises shall consist of approximately 50,000 square feet of warehouse space and 4,000 square feet of office space.



Electrovaya shall be responsible for its proportionate share of all operating costs, utilities and realty taxes and such costs shall be payable by Electrovaya as additional rent.



The term will be for three years from the Completion Date.



Both Electrovaya and the buyer shall have the option of early termination by providing at least six months' written notice to the other party.

The transaction is expected to have the effect of unlocking liquidity from the Company's non-core real estate to reinvest in its growing lithium ion battery business. Electrovaya has excess space at its headquarters that is no longer necessary as it transitions to greater use of contract manufacturing. The Company expects this will have the further effect of reducing overhead costs and increasing scalability as the Company focuses on high-margin subassemblies and battery systems. As of the Completion Date, Electrovaya will be leasing approximately 54,000 square feet of space, compared to the 156,000 square feet it presently occupies.

Electrovaya is focused on producing lithium ion battery systems for the Materials Handling Electric Vehicle sector, an expanding market opportunity. The Company produces batteries for newly-manufactured electric trucks, and replacement batteries for existing fleets currently powered by lead acid batteries. Electrovaya has received initial and follow-up purchase orders from multiple Fortune 500 companies, and recently completed a landmark order from Walmart Canada, which replaced the lead acid batteries in all forklifts at a distribution centre with Electrovaya's lithium ion batteries. This site represents one of the largest lithium ion installations at a distribution centre in North America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



