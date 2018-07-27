Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $1.1MM, or $0.39 per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported net income of $2.2MM, or $0.82 per basic common share.

The Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on August 13, 2018, to common stockholders of record on August 6, 2018. The payment of this dividend results in a 43% payout ratio based on net income available to common stockholders. Based on a share price of $32.30 on July 25, 2018, this semi-annual dividend, when annualized, results in a dividend yield of approximately 2.1%. The Company's common stock is available through brokers and is quoted on the OTCQB under the stock symbol "NWYF".

Financial Highlights

Total assets were $944MM, total loans, net, were $621MM, and total deposits were $717MM at June 30, 2018.

Loans, net, increased $56MM from December 31, 2017, which is the result of the implementation of our organic growth strategy.

Net income was $2.2MM for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net income for the six months ending June 30, 2018 was $1.5MM less than the same period last year, primarily due to a lower level of security gains and an increase in noninterest expense related to the hiring of additional lenders to support our growth strategy.

The net interest margin at June 30, 2018 was 3.36%.

The yield on earning assets was 3.85% and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.61%, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, Return on Average Assets was 0.49% and Return on Average Equity was 5.77%

Regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2018 were 10.22% Tier 1 Leverage, 16.13% Total Risk Based Capital, and 11.86% Common Equity Tier 1.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.56% at June 30, 2018.

Northway Financial, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2018 6/30/2017 6/30/2018 6/30/2017 Interest and Dividend Income $ 8,321 $ 7,725 $ 16,347 $ 15,252 Interest Expense 1,261 801 2,134 1,567 Net Interest and Dividend Income 7,060 6,924 14,213 13,685 Provision for Loan Losses - - - - All Other Noninterest Income 1,258 1,458 2,429 3,027 Noninterest Expense 7,029 6,299 14,381 12,829 Net Income Before Securities Gains 1,289 2,083 2,261 3,883 Securities Gains, Net (118 ) 697 187 1,179 Net Income Before Taxes 1,171 2,780 2,448 5,062 Provision for Income Tax 110 745 204 1,349 Net Income $ 1,061 $ 2,035 $ 2,244 $ 3,713 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,061 $ 2,035 $ 2,244 $ 3,713 Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.74 $ 0.82 $ 1.35





6/30/2018 12/31/2017 6/30/2017 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 944,433 $ 884,084 $ 883,476 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 20,065 25,091 20,116 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 262,615 258,109 265,107 Loans, Net 620,852 565,294 561,767 Total Liabilities 866,482 802,895 813,169 Retail non-maturity deposits 501,537 503,391 503,039 Municipal non-maturity deposits 106,408 108,918 101,669 Certificates of deposit 109,037 110,446 124,672 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 59,987 - 8,000 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 60,545 53,380 49,798 Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620 Stockholders' Equity 77,951 81,189 78,307 Profitability and Efficiency Net Interest Margin 3.36 % 3.48 % 3.45 % Yield on Earning Assets 3.85 3.84 3.83 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.61 0.45 0.47 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 28.33 $ 29.51 $ 28.46 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 24.71 25.88 24.83 Capital and Credit Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 10.22 % 10.45 % 10.34 % Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 11.86 12.08 11.92 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 15.00 15.35 15.24 Total Risk-Based Capital 16.13 16.66 16.54 Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Return on Average Assets 0.49 % 0.82 % 0.85 % Return on Average Equity 5.77 9.32 9.82 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.56 0.52 0.56 Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans 219 242 234

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact: Gary Laurash Chief Financial Officer 603-326-7377