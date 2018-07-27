Fusion Sets Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call for Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion (NASDAQ:FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Matthew Rosen, Fusion's Chairman and CEO and Kevin Dotts, Fusion's EVP and CFO will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information: Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-458-4121 International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2597 Conference ID: 2517795 Live webcast link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130727

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

An archive of the presentation will be made available for replay following the live call via the Investor Relations section of Fusion's website, at ir.fusionconnect.com.

About Fusion

Fusion (NASDAQ:FSNN), a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud®. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud services platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

Fusion Contact:

Brian Coyne

1-212-201-2404

bcoyne@fusionconnect.com

Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson

MZ North America

1-949-491-8235

FSNN@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us