UTStarcom to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Friday, August 3, 2018

HONG KONG, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. ("UTStarcom" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2018 ended June 30, 2018 before the U.S. market open on Friday, August 3, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong/Beijing Time) the same day.

To participate in the call, please dial the numbers below. The access code is 6394963. This call can also be accessed via webcast on the Investor Relations section of UTStarcom's website at http://www.utstar.com .

United States: +1 (866) 519-4004

Canada: + 1 (866) 386-1016

Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771

China: 4006-208-038

Other International: +65 6713-5090

The attendee passcode is 6394963.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion and will remain available until September 3, 2018.

The conference call replay numbers are as follows:

United States: +1 (855) 452-5696

Hong Kong: 800-963-117

China: 4006-022-065

Other International: +61-2-8199-0299

The replay passcode for accessing the recording is 6394963.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is a global telecom infrastructure provider dedicated to developing technology that will serve the rapidly growing demand for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. We work with carriers globally, from Asia to the Americas, to meet this demand through a range of innovative broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. The Company's end-to-end broadband product portfolio, enhanced through in-house Software Defined Networking (SDN)-based orchestration, enables mobile and fixed-line network operators and enterprises worldwide to build highly efficient and resilient future-proof networks for a range of applications, including mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access and Wi-Fi data offload. Our strategic investments in media operational support service providers expand UTStarcom's capabilities in the field of next generation video platforms. UTStarcom was founded in 1991, started trading on NASDAQ in 2000, and has operating entities in Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; San Jose, USA; Delhi and Bangalore, India; Hangzhou and China. For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

