Ziyen Inc. Appoints Dean Holter as New CFO and General Counsel

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Inc., a Scottish-American oil and energy company, announced the appointment of Dean Holter as Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel to Ziyen Inc.



As CFO, Mr. Holter will work alongside CEO, Alastair Caithness and will also be a member of the Board of Directors working closely with our leadership team to transform the future of the company. He will play a key role in overseeing all financial aspects of Ziyen Inc. such as financial planning and analysis, financial reporting and investor relations functions.

Dean has many years' experience serving businesses as both General Counsel and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Ziyen, Dean served as General Counsel and CFO to Christensen Global Strategies, an international consulting firm whose clients have included United Nations Foundation, Clinton Global Initiative, Duke Energy, FEMSA, and Microsoft, among other Fortune 500 companies.

Dean Holter, CFO and General Counsel said,

"Ziyen has an exciting mission: to use legacy energy sources to fund new and virtually maintenance free energy sources. Until now, there have been two camps in the U.S., the fossils energy crowd and the renewables energy crowd, who have viewed each other with some justifiable suspicion. But the tipping point has been reached and Ziyen intends to marry the two because they are perfectly complementary. Fossil fuels are labor intensive and create excellent cash flow, and therefore incur taxes, in the relative short-term. Renewable energy creates tax credits and virtually maintenance free cash flow for decades. This game-changing opportunity has been overlooked. Ziyen will help create a self-reliant U.S. energy market structure by using fossils to drive and fund the decades long transition into renewables."

While at Christensen Global Strategies, Dean also served as the project lead in the successful purchase of several commercial scale solar projects in California and Oregon. Prior to Christensen Global Strategies, Dean served as the General Counsel and General Manager of Idaho Capital, a private collateralized real estate lending group.

Alastair Caithness, CEO said,

"At Ziyen Inc. we are very excited to have Dean join the company as the new CFO and General Counsel. His experience in being involved in large renewable energy projects is a key asset in the development and funding of the Ziyen Advantage aspect of the business. His business acumen and financial market related experience working with Fortune 500 companies will also assist with providing new avenues of creating liquidity for the company in order to accelerate the growth plans for the company."

For information on investing in Ziyen, please visit the company website at www.ziyen.com, or for a copy of the latest company overview, please email support@ziyen.com

About Ziyen Inc.:

Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. is a Scottish-American company focused on delivering 100% Energy Independence to the USA. Initially launched as a software company providing information on oil and gas related procurement contracts, Ziyen Inc. diversified in 2017, instating Ziyen Energy Division with intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. In 2017 Ziyen acquired the mineral rights to its first oil field in Indiana, and now has thirteen oil assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently qualified Ziyen Inc. in November 2017 for our second round of funding, with a pre-IPO share price of $1.50. More information may be found in its Offering Circular filed with the SEC, or on their website www.ziyen.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.



Contact:

Josh Berg

Berg Capital Markets

josh@bergcapitalmarkets.com

Dean Holter, Esq.

Berg Capital Markets

dean@bergcapitalmarkets.com