Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend
ATLANTA, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share, payable on or about August 20, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2018.
About Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products and systems, leak detection and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. For more information about Mueller Water Products, visit www.muellerwaterproducts.com.
Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
770-206-4116
wkincaid@muellerwp.com
Media Contact: Yolanda Kokayi
Director of Communications
770-206-4131
ykokayi@muellerwp.com