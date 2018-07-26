SITO Mobile Announces the Appointment of Brett O'Brien to the Board of Directors, the Resignation of Mark Del Priore and the Appointment of William Seagrave and Aaron Tam as Interim Co-Chief Financial Officers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SITO Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO), an insights-driven Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™ company (the " Company " or " SITO "), announced today that Brett O'Brien has joined the Company's Board of Directors (the " Board ").



Brett O'Brien brings a wealth of experience in the marketing and advertising fields. Since November 2012, Mr. O'Brien has served as a Senior Vice President and General Manager at Gatorade, where he is responsible for leading Gatorade's North American business, including innovative retail and marketing strategy, sports marketing and integrated consumer engagement programs. Before joining Gatorade, Mr. O'Brien led several recognized beverage brands including Mountain Dew, AMP Energy, Sierra Mist and Pepsi's flavored soft drink brands. Mr. O'Brien's accolades include being named to Advertising Age's 40 Under 40 in 2013 and Digital A-List in 2010, and he has been nominated as Brandweek's "2010 Marketer of the Year."

Thomas J. Pallack, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commented that, "We are excited to welcome Brett to our Board of Directors. Brett is a leading, global innovative and creative marketer with industry-wide recognition. His appointment, in addition to the most recent appointments of Steven Felsher, Jon Bond, and Bonin Bough to our Board, reflects a new and invigorated leadership team at SITO Mobile that is comprised of a number of leading and prominent industry executives. Through our continued commitment to delivering powerful insights, and developing effective media advertising, we will seek to build substantial shareholder value."

Mr. O'Brien will serve on the Board until the Company's 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, or until his successor has been elected and qualified.

In addition, the Board has unanimously appointed William Seagrave and Aaron Tam as interim Co-Chief Financial Officers to replace Mark Del Priore, who resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer on July 23, 2018.

