A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) said today that it will release second quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 before the market opens. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CDT.



About A. H. Belo Corporation

A. H. Belo Corporation is a leading local news and information publishing company with commercial printing, distribution and direct mail capabilities, as well as expertise in emerging media and digital marketing. With a continued focus on extending the Company's media platform, A. H. Belo Corporation delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad spectrum of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit www.ahbelo.com or email invest@ahbelo.com.

