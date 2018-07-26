Gulf Island Fabrication Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) will announce 2018 second quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday, August 09, 2018.



The management of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. will hold a conference call on Friday, August 10, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The call will be available by webcast which can be accessed on Gulf Island's website at www.gulfisland.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1.800.289.0517 and requesting the "Gulf Island" conference call. A digital replay of the call will be available from a link on our website two hours after the call and ending August 17, 2018.

About Gulf Island:

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and marine vessels used in energy extraction, production, petrochemical, industrial, power generation, shipping and marine transportation. The Company also provides related installation, hookup, commissioning, repair and maintenance services with specialized crews and integrated project management capabilities. Our corporate headquarters is located in Houston, Texas.

