Renewable Energy Group to Present at Upcoming Conferences

AMES, Iowa, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Randy Howard, and its Chief Financial Officer, Chad Stone, will attend the following conferences:



On Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 2:00 PM ET, the management team is scheduled to present at Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference at InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, MA. The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.regi.com/. The Company will also host investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Canaccord Genuity. Interested investors should contact your Canaccord Genuity sales representative to secure a meeting time.



On Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 12:20 PM ET, the management team is scheduled to present at Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conference at InterContinental Barclays New York Hotel, in New York. The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.regi.com/. The Company will also host investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Jefferies. Interested investors should contact your Jefferies sales representative to secure a meeting time.



On Wednesday, August 29, 2018, the Company will attend the Seaport Global Energy and Industrials Conference in Grand Sheraton Hotel in Chicago, IL. The management team will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Seaport Global. Please contact your Seaport sales representative to schedule a meeting with the Company.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is a leading provider of cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. We are an international producer of biomass-based diesel, a developer of renewable chemicals, and are North America's largest producer of advanced biofuel. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution, and logistics network to convert natural fats, oils, greases, and sugars into lower carbon intensity products. With 14 active biorefineries, a feedstock processing facility, research and development capabilities and a diverse and growing intellectual property portfolio, REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals.