WINGS for Kids Selected as Big Lots' Charitable Partner for Charleston Grand Opening Celebration

Charleston, S.C., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WINGS for Kids, a national nonprofit education program headquartered in Charleston, has been selected by Big Lots as their charitable partner for the grand opening celebration of three newly remodeled stores in the Charleston area. The celebration begins July 27 with ribbon cutting ceremonies at all three stores.





As part of the partnership, Big Lots will kick off a dollar-for-dollar match program benefiting WINGS. For every reward dollar earned by Big Rewards loyalty members in Charleston-area stores over a six-week period (July 27 through September 8), Big Lots will donate a matching amount to WINGS.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen by Big Lots as the company's local charitable organization for the celebration of their new stores in Charleston," said Bridget Laird, chief executive officer of WINGS for Kids. "The best part is that community members are able to support WINGS and help local kids soar just by doing their everyday errands and back-to-school shopping."

In addition, WINGS will participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Big Lots store located at 7620 North Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. The ceremony begins on July 27 at 8:30 a.m. and will feature local dignitaries and other community guests.

Donations from Big Lots will help to fund activities, equipment, and supplies for WINGS' afterschool programming. Community members who are interested in further supporting WINGS may also donate gifts in-kind such as board games, athletic equipment, and school supplies—many of which can be purchased at Big Lots.

For more than two decades, WINGS has been teaching kids how to make good decisions, build healthy relationships, and behave well in an afterschool program focused on social emotional learning. WINGS was founded in Charleston in 1996 and is in three Title I elementary schools in North Charleston. Nationwide, WINGS currently serves more than 1,700 kids in grades K-5 in California, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Learn more about WINGS and opportunities to support the program on the WINGS for Kids website.

About WINGS for Kids

WINGS for Kids is a nonprofit education program that teaches kids how to behave well, make good decisions, and build healthy relationships. The program weaves a comprehensive social and emotional learning curriculum into a fresh and fun afterschool program—specifically targeted toward supporting low-income, minority students. Kids get the life lessons they need to succeed and be happy, and a safe place to call home after the school day ends.

Shaina Cook 202-266-4706 cook@collaborativecommunications.com