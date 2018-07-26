The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, REVG and REPH

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Class Period: October 24, 2017 to April 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Mercury Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mercury's decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury's operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (ii) Mercury's model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MRCY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Class Period: Pursuant to the January 27, 2017 IPO and between January 27, 2017 and June 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, REV Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing cost inflation across many of the commodities and services it bought; (2) the Company was experiencing difficulty obtaining the chassis necessary for production; (3) the Company's margins were being negatively impacted by a lower sales of high margin products; (4) the Company did not have "strong visibility into future net sales" to "effectively plan" and manage its backlog of vehicles; (5) the Company's manufacturing operations were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand; (6) and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about REV's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the REVG lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/rev-group-inc?wire=3

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Class Period: July 31, 2017 to May 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 30, 2018

Throughout the class period, Recro Pharma, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's lead product, IV meloxicam, lacked supporting clinical data to show sufficient clinical benefits to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval; and (2) as a result, Recro Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 24, 2018, Recro Pharma announced that the FDA had declined to approve its New Drug Application ("NDA") for IV meloxicam. In its Complete Response Letter, the FDA stated that the drug's analgesic effects did not meet FDA expectations and raised questions related to chemistry, manufacturing and controls data.

Get additional information about the REPH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/recro-pharma-inc-2?wire=3

