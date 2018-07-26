Dime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) (the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on August 15, 2018, to all stockholders of record as of August 8, 2018. This dividend is the 85th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid by the Company.



ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.33 billion in consolidated assets as of March 31, 2018 and is the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has twenty-nine branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County and Suffolk County, New York. More information on the Company and the Bank can be found on Dime's website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Avinash Reddy, Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Treasurer, 718-782-6200, extension 5909.