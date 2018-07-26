Nation's Oldest Community Bank to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell

WESTERLY, R.I., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What: Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH), founded in 1800 and recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Tuesday, July 31st. In honor of the occasion, Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman & CEO will ring the Opening Bell. Where: Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio When: Tuesday, July 31, 2018 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET Contacts: Beth Eckel, Washington Trust ebeckel@washtrust.com 401.742.1469 (cell) Emily Pan, Nasdaq MarketSite emily.pan@nasdaq.com 646.441.5120 Webcast: A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx Photos: To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $4.6 billion in assets as of March 31, 2018. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at ir.washtrust.com.

