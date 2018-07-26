Vornado Declares Quarterly $.63 Dividend on Common Shares

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.63 per share payable on August 17, 2018 to common shareholders of record on August 6, 2018.



Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors.

