Summer Music Showcase Brings Delight At The Scientology Information Center

The quintet representing the Church of Scientology choir performing on July 21st for the Summer Melodies Music Showcase at the Scientology Info Center. The Center hosts regular events and receptions for members of the community and is open daily from 10am-10pm for informational tours. No appointment is necessary to visit.





The performers included: Joanie Sigal from Broadway and Beyond who delivered a solo performance; Award-winning singer and songwriter Karen Nelson Bell, Ms. Trinity Goulston a talented up-and-coming young performer who sings and plays several instruments; and a quintet from the Church of Scientology Clearwater Choir – Marcia Powell, Annette and Doug Jonsson, Linda Ferguson and Rob Marvenko.

The musicians performed a wide selection of songs including: You Raise Me Up, Can't Help Falling in Love, Ain't Misbehavin', and Memory (from the Broadway Show "Cats" ) as well as the country-western yodeling song I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart performed by Karen Nelson Bell.

"The selection of songs and their performance brought many people back to good times in their youth and helped take their mind off the summer heat," said Amber Skjelset, the Manager of the Information Center.

In testament to this, the artists received several standing ovations throughout the performance and one guest, Sammy said, "I really enjoyed them and I really enjoyed the event. I'm going to tell my friends about this as they are looking for things to do and they like good performances. This is perfect!"

The Center regularly hosts free concerts for the community. The upcoming concerts are:

July 29th and August 5th – Kathy Roberts Piano concert

Sept 8th – Joanie Sigal concert

"Since the Information Center opened in 2015 we have hosted over 150 events, some of which are musical concerts," said Ms. Skjelset. "The Center is here to answer questions for those curious about Scientology and it serves as a gathering place for community meetings and events. We enjoy providing uplifting entertainment that brings people together from the community."

The 100 year-old historic Clearwater Building was purchased by the Church of Scientology in 1975. Built in 1918, the property originally served as the Bank of Clearwater. On July 15th, 2015, it was re-opened to the public as the Scientology Information Center.

For more information about the Scientology Information Center or to attend upcoming event, please contact Amber Skjelset, the Scientology Info Center Manager, at (727) 467-6966 or by e-mail: amber@cos.flag.org

