Salsa, Meringue and Cha Cha for a Cause August 16th at the Latin Dance Night for Charity at Clearwater's Fort Harrison

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday August 16th the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization will host Savoy South Dance Hall for a special Latin Dance Night for Charity.



Guests line up for a swing dance lesson at a Dance for Charity at Clearwater's Fort Harrison. On Thursday, August 16th, social dancers - rookies and polished professionals alike – will take to the oval dance floor at the Fort Harrison's Crystal Ballroom. The $15 entry fee includes the dance lesson, refreshments and dancing to a live band. All funds for the dance will benefit a Pinellas County charity.





The cost is $15, which includes refreshments and a dance class from 7 until 8pm. An open dance to the Flag Band follows at 8. All proceeds will benefit the Intercultural Advocacy Institute. The Fort Harrison is located at 210 S. Fort Harrison Ave.

The Intercultural Advocacy Institute provides services to new arrivals from Central and South America, including English classes, youth leadership, pre-school programs for parents and their children and free seminars on aspects of living in America.

Providing the dance lesson is career dancer Arleene Bowles of Savoy South Dance Hall. During the season – October to April – Ms. Bowles brings her skills to the Fort Harrison for Swing Dances to help different charitable organizations raise funds for their causes. Past charities assisted include Toys for Tots, Bay Pines VA (Fisher House) and the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association. This is the first Latin Dance Night that has been held.

"With the increase in popularity of the Latino culture, we were asked to host a Latin Dance Night. In addition to helping teach the attendees new skills, this event will help a local charity to get the word out about what they do," said Lisa Mansell, the Public Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology. "The Founder of Scientology, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard said: ‘A being is only as valuable as he can serve others' and this is one small way that people can do this," concluded Ms. Mansell.

The Fort Harrison is the international religious retreat for the Church of Scientology.

All donations from the entrance fee along with the "Cake Walk" style game will be tallied up at the end of the night and given to the Intercultural Advocacy Institute.

Partners are not required for the dance lesson and experienced dancers will be on hand to assist Ms. Bowles. For more information about the event, please call (727) 467-6860

The Fort Harrison:

Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home to many events for charitable organizations. The latest owner, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, completed a top to bottom restoration of the Fort Harrison in 2009, and since then has hosted over 320 community events there.

Lisa Mansell

727-467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd4604cf-d9b3-4376-b7be-291151d65367