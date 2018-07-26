Newfoundland Power declares dividends on Series A, B, D and G First Preference Shares

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newfoundland Power Inc. has declared regular quarterly dividends on its Series A, B, D and G First Preference Shares as follows:



a dividend of $0.1375 per share on the issued and outstanding 5½% Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Share Series A of the Company for the quarter ending October 31, 2018, be and is hereby declared payable November 1, 2018 to the Series A First Preference Shareholders of Record at the close of business October 12, 2018;



a dividend of $0.13125 per share on the issued and outstanding 5¼% Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Share Series B of the Company for the quarter ending October 31, 2018, be and is hereby declared payable November 1, 2018 to the Series B First Preference Shareholders of Record at the close of business October 12, 2018;



a dividend of $0.18125 per share on the issued and outstanding 7¼% Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Share Series D of the Company for the quarter ending November 30, 2018, be and is hereby declared payable December 3, 2018 to the Series D First Preference Shareholders of Record at the close of business November 16, 2018;



a dividend of $0.19 per share on the issued and outstanding 7.60% Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Share Series G of the Company for the quarter ending September 30, 2018, be and is hereby declared payable October 1, 2018 to the Series G First Preference Shareholders of Record at the close of business September 14, 2018; and,



the dividends hereby declared payable be and are hereby designated as eligible dividends within the meaning of s.89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

All the common shares of Newfoundland Power Inc. are owned by Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS), a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with total assets of $49 billion. The Corporation's more than 8,500 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries. Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS.

Newfoundland Power is the primary distributer of electricity on the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador, and purchases 93% of its energy needs from Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro. With a customer base of approximately 267,000 accounts, Newfoundland Power is committed to safety, dedicated to the highest level of customer service and delivers reliable electricity at the lowest possible cost. For more information on Newfoundland Power's programs, services and community partnerships, please visit newfoundlandpower.com