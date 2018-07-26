Lakeland Financial Corporation to Present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Community Bank Investor Conference

WARSAW, Ind., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today announced that David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer and Lisa M. O'Neill, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods 19th Annual Community Bank Investor Conference, held in New York, NY, on July 31 and August 1, and will participate in a series of meetings with institutional investors during the conference.



Findlay and O'Neill will present at the conference on July 31 at 1:30 pm EDT in New York City. Interested investors may listen to the live webcast of the presentation and view a copy of the slides used in the presentation by accessing the Investor Relations section at www.lakecitybank.com . Listeners should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the site for 90 days. There is no charge to access this event.

Lake City Bank, a $4.8 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the fourth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 49 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com .

Contact

Lisa M. O'Neill

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

(574) 267-9125 office

lisa.oneill@lakecitybank.com