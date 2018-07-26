SCYNCE LED Unveils Industry's Most Powerful and Efficient Line of Smart LED Grow Lighting Solutions for Cultivators at NCIA's Cannabis Business Summit & Expo

SCYNCE LED Holds 13 Patents for Industry's First Smart LED Grow Lights

that Both Increase Yield and Save Energy for Cannabis Growers

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNCE LED, a cannabis grow lighting leader and pioneer of the industry's most powerful smart LED grow lights, today unveiled its family of smart LED grow lights at the National Cannabis Industry Association's Cannabis Business Summit in San Jose. The company is demonstrating its innovative and industry-leading family of smart LED grow lighting solutions at the San Jose Convention Center, July 26-27 in booth number 302.

SCYNCE is backed by a seasoned team of executives from the engineering, horticulture and lighting technology industries, holding thirteen patents for the industry's first smart LED grow lights that both increase yield and save energy for cannabis growers, uniquely positioning itself as a commercial grow light leader. The SCYNCE executive leadership team includes:

Steve Adams, CEO

Brent Perkins, President and COO

Jim Rhodes, CTO

Chad Morris, CFO

Grant Cagann, VP Business Development

John Heiner, VP of Engineering

Michael Wallace, General Counsel & Patent Attorney

"We have been quietly developing the most advanced, smart LED grow lighting solutions for green house and indoor cannabis cultivators. Our patented optics allow for deeper penetrating light, promoting healthy and dense plants from root to canopy, and we are thrilled to unveil this comprehensive product line at today's show," said Brent Perkins, President and COO at SCYNCE LED. "We have experienced tremendous success with growers of all sizes across North America, and with the rapid and inevitable decriminalization of cannabis throughout North America, new energy grid-burdening cultivations are coming online every day. SCYNCE LED is here to help cultivators through these changing efficiency standards and challenges, facilitating the inevitable move to LED. We are changing the rules in the cannabis lighting game and making it easier and more efficient for growers. SCYNCE's technology is truly unique and we are excited to make these smart LED lighting solutions available to cannabis cultivators of all sizes across North America."

SCYNCE unveiled its innovative and unique line of smart LED grow lights that include the Dragon XL 1200, the most powerful LED light for cannabis applications. The company's comprehensive product line for green house and indoor cannabis growers includes:

Dragon XL: Our flagship, high output, small footprint, indoor warehouse or greenhouse solution

Dragon LP: Shines as a low-profile fixture for indoor applications of early stage growth

Raging Kale: Designed specifically for vertical container farming

Raging Kush: Built to go vertical with all the power to flower

All SCYNCE solutions are designed to focus 100% of the light (and thus power) on the grow area, eliminating light projected on walls and floors. Since their lights emit less heat (BTUs) than HPS & HID, they will require less air conditioning expenditure. In addition, the company solves many critical challenges facing today's growers:

Can an LED light get the same results as traditional lights and mimic the sun? Thanks to an incredible technology breakthrough by SCYNCE, indoor horticulture can now take advantage of all we have come to know and love about LEDs with the confidence that yields will be consistently bigger than ever.

Offers 30% energy savings +12% average higher yields. With 4 grow cycles per year each averaging ½ lb. per light more in yield, 100% ROI is easily achievable in under 12 months.

Full digital control of our lights via our mobile app allows for tuning the spectrum, adjusting the intensity, setting the schedule and overall facility lighting management.

About SCYNCE LED

SCYNCE is a leading provider of Smart LED Grow Lights for cannabis cultivators across North America. For more information on the company and its products, please visit www.scynce.ag or www.scynceled.com.

Contact: Christine McCullough GreenFire Brands for SCYNCE LED 714 206 9800 christine@greenfirebrands.com