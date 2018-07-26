Big Switch Networks Appoints Seamus Hennessy as Chief Financial Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Switch Networks, the Cloud-First Networking company, announced today that Seamus Hennessy has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Hennessy brings to Big Switch more than 20 years of financial management, operations and strategy, as well as leadership experience at public and private technology companies.



"I am thrilled to welcome Seamus to the Big Switch team. He has a proven track record as a financial leader and holds extensive operational and strategic experience. When combined with his deep knowledge of the networking industry, he is ideally suited to partner with me to lead efforts at Big Switch," said Douglas Murray, CEO, Big Switch Networks. "Seamus will play a critical role in helping us scale the company while in parallel driving us to profitability."

Prior to Big Switch, Hennessy spent eight years as CFO at Ruckus Wireless, where he led the company from early-stage startup, through its successful IPO in 2012 and acquisition by Brocade Communications Systems in 2016. During his time at Ruckus, the company's revenue grew approximately 13x annually, gross margins improved to approximately 70% and before its IPO, Ruckus was profitable and was profitable every quarter following its IPO. Hennessy has also served in CFO roles at Cohesity, Aerohive Networks and Bubble Motion, as well as VP of Finance at NetScaler.

"Big Switch has all the markings – a great team and culture, strong core technology, and an addressable market that promises opportunity," said Seamus Hennessy, CFO, Big Switch Networks. "The networking market and Big Switch's portfolio excite me, when I look at what the company is doing, it has a differentiated offering, and a track record of innovation velocity. I look forward to working with the leadership team to continue scaling the company."

Additionally, the company announced that Cliff DeGuzman, Andrew Shaw, Jeffrey Townsend, and Halit Ustundag have been promoted to Vice President roles.

Big Switch continues to take market share, with trailing 12-month annualized growth of more than 80%, with focus on the Global 2000. The company has surpassed global headcount of 200 employees, with dedicated presence in 25 countries, across North America, APAC and EMEA regions. Big Switch was named a Glassdoor Best Place to Work (2018), was named to the Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte (2017). Big Switch was named an IDC Innovator: Datacenter Software Defined Networking (2018) and is positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking (2017, 2018).

About Big Switch Networks

Big Switch Networks is the Cloud-First Networking company, bringing public cloud-style networking and hybrid cloud consistency to organizations around the world. The company provides data center switching, monitoring, visibility and security solutions for on-premises enterprise cloud, public cloud and multi-cloud environments that enable companies of all sizes to increase operational efficiency and business agility, while reducing networking costs. Big Switch was founded in 2010, with roots in the original Stanford research team that invented software-defined networking. Big Switch has strategic partnerships with Dell EMC, HPE and Edgecore, delivering innovative software on industry-standard open networking hardware. Since its founding the company has been an active member and contributor to multiple open source communities. Big Switch Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with a dedicated presence across more than 25 countries. The company is funded from leading venture capital firms, including: Dell Technologies Capital, Index Ventures, Intel Capital, Khosla Ventures, MSD Capital, Morgenthaler Ventures, Redpoint and Silverlake Waterman.

