Professional Aerospace Contractors Association to Host Briefing of Industry Between August 13-16

Albuquerque, N.M. , July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From August 13-16, the Professional Aerospace Contractors Association (PACA) of New Mexico will host their 32nd consecutive annual Briefing for Industry. The event offers comprehensive presentations as well as opportunities to meet industry and government customers face-to-face. It will be held at the Hotel Albuquerque in the Old Town district of Albuquerque, N.M.



Every year, the Briefing of Industry draws over 500 representatives from the private and public sectors. This year, there is an anticipated $20 billion worth of opportunities to be presented.

Topics will include research and development, test and evaluation, technical and analytical support, operations and maintenance, and systems procurement. Several senior military leaders and other government officials will serve as keynote speakers. Some of the organizations that the other presenters represent include:

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Space and Missile Systems Center Directorates

Operationally Responsive Space Office (ORS)

Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center (AFNWC)

PEO for Strategic Systems

Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center (AFOTEC)

AF Global Strike Command agencies

Department of Energy (DOE)

High Energy Laser Joint Technology Office (HEL-JTO)

White Sands Missile Ranger (WSMR)

The event will begin with the courtyard social on Monday, August 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Then on Tuesday morning there will be a networking breakfast with the formal proceedings starting at 8:00 a.m. Afterward, there will be a networking social held at the Casa Esencia venue. On Wednesday evening there will be a "Women in Aerospace" networking social. Events will proceed through Thursday afternoon on August 16th.

All non-government attendees are required to be U.S. citizens and be able to provide a copy of their organizations DD2345, which is their "Military Critical Technical Data Agreement." You can register for the event on the PACA website. In order to obtain a DD2345, you must have a Data Universal Numbering System as well as a registration in the System for Award Management.

