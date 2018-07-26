Smartronix Promotes Spencer Colson to Lead Commercial Sales in Support of Commercial Cloud Practice Growth

HERNDON, Va., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix recently announced that Spencer Colson has been promoted to Director of Sales to lead sales and business development efforts for its growing commercial cloud computing business. Spencer brings more than 20 years of experience with a focus in sales, business development, and consulting in cloud computing; delivery of enterprise solutions hosting; and software industries. Spencer serves in multiple roles for Smartronix, including Solution Architect, Pre-Sales Solution Architect, and Strategic Account Sales, where his focus has been on strategic deal engagement to drive cloud adoption across enterprise customers.



"Smartronix has established itself as a market leader for innovative cloud solutions," says Colson "I am passionate about our clients and helping them innovate, disrupt markets, and accomplish hard things. This is only possible with the right mix of talent, commitment to the customer, and industry experience. Having worked nearly 10 years with Smartronix in technical, programmatic, and sales roles, I am excited to leverage our technical and security expertise to help companies transform in this complex world of cloud."

"We are extremely excited to have Spencer lead our sales team. His consulting and technical background and expertise will help continue our rapid growth in the commercial cloud marketplace. This is an exciting opportunity for Spencer and Smartronix. His ability to understand our clients' needs and translate them into actionable strategies and roadmaps is perfect for this highly intensive consultancy lead sales model needed by the marketplace," states Joe Gerczak, Smartronix Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Smartronix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, highly regarded information technology (IT) and engineering solutions provider specializing in Mission-Focused Engineering, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Health IT, and Network Operations. In today's demanding and ever-changing technology and warfare landscapes, the company continues to provide innovative and secure solutions through in-depth experience in global and complex enterprise environments requiring mission-critical engineering support.

