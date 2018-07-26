The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain officers and directors of the Company.



The investigation concerns the Company's failure to obtain its third-party administrator license from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (the "FOIR") and its failure to notify shareholders not only that the FOIR rejected Health Insurance Innovations' application, but also that this rejection was attributed to (among other things) undisclosed legal actions against certain insiders.

If you suffered a loss in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/health-insurance-innovations-inc.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com