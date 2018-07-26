Ideal Power to Host Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR), an innovative power conversion technology company, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.



Ideal Power Chairman, CEO and President Dr. Lon Bell, CFO Tim Burns and B-TRAN Chief Commercial Officer Dan Brdar will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday, August 13, 2018 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-575-6539 International dial-in number: 1-323-994-2082 Conference ID: 6328211

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.



The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130742 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through September 13, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 6328211

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is a power conversion technology company that delivers innovative solutions to system integrators and project developers enabling distributed energy resources for applications both on and off the grid. Ideal Power's products deliver reliability and compelling return on investment for renewable energy and storage applications at a competitive cost, backed by first-rate customer service. With its patented power conversion technology, Ideal Power supports a broad set of growing markets, including solar + storage, battery energy storage and microgrids.

Ideal Power's patented Bi-directional Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch expected to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. B-TRANs offer the potential to improve efficiency and system economics of a wide variety of power converter applications including electrified vehicle traction drives, energy storage applications, photovoltaic (PV) inverters and wind converters, variable frequency (VFD) motor drives, and AC and DC power control applications. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

MZ North America

www.mzgroup.us

Chris Tyson

IPWR@mzgroup.us

1.949.491.8235