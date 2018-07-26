Wanderport Corporation Appoints New President and Provides Corporate Update

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC Markets:WDRP), a premier manufacturer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products made with hemp, is pleased to announce a change in management and update of corporate activities.



The Company's board of directors has accepted Mr. Ty Cha resignation and subsequently appointed Ms. Liliana Vo as its President and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Vo is a seasoned entrepreneur with nearly 20 years of operational and management experience in the healthcare industry, including 5 years in the cannabis industry. Currently, she is the Director of Operation of a Medical Cannabis consultancy that creates personalized health plans for people suffering from degenerative diseases and other serious health issues, which include safe and appropriate use of Medical Cannabis, in particular Cannabidiol (CBD) based medicine.

The online and retail sales of the hemp coffee and tea line remain steady with an upsurge in the CBD blends due to increase in demand from new distributors.

The Company had previously put on hold its online ecommerce development with cryptocurrency payment processing due to the lack of proper and reliable support from the crypto services. With the recent development in technology, the Company is redirecting its focus back to the effort.

The Company also reduced its near-term scope to focus on several key areas such as coffee and tea, alcohol beverages and new CBD based products. Wanderport has formed a partnership with a major CBD organization and plan to develop several new businesses from the relationship. Additional information regarding this venture will be provided as business develops.

The production and distribution of hemp beer in California has been temporarily placed on hold due to regulatory requirements. In lieu of that effort, the Company has been collaborating with its partner, Sipp Industries, on alternative solutions to produce and distribute hemp beers to a wider market.

The coffee flavor beer is still being considered for this year availability. The preliminary work on the product has been done and production can be completed in a short time frame.

For diversification, the Company has also been working with its wine and spirits partner to secure distribution rights to several lines of premium quality beverages. Additional details of this initiative will be provided in the near future.

"With my extensive healthcare experience, I am delighted to lead the Company in this next growth phase. We are excited about the pending passing of the hemp farm bill and the potential market for hemp as a result. Our mission is to position Wanderport as a major participant in the industrial hemp and CBD market while supporting a healthy lifestyle and creating value for our shareholders," commented Vo, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

About Wanderport Corporation

Wanderport Corporation is a premier manufacturer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products made with hemp. Its premium quality coffee blends are currently being sold in a growing number of grocery stores and small businesses in the Southern California territory. Its products are also sold online at www.sapacoffee.com and www.amazon.com. For more information, please visit http://www.wanderportcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements made herein constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, potential volatility in the company's stock price, increased competition, customer acceptance of new products and services to be offered by the company, and uncertainty of future revenue and profitability and fluctuations in its quarterly operating efforts. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. While these forward-looking statements and any assumptions upon which they are based are made in good faith and reflect current judgment regarding the direction of the business operations of Wanderport Corporation, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this press release.

