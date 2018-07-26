Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBIA, Md., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share. The dividend is payable September 6, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2018.



About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company's two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

Media Relations Rich Badmington T +1 410.531.4370 rich.badmington@grace.com Investor Relations Jeremy Rohen T +1 410.531.8234 jeremy.rohen@grace.com