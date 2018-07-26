PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Engages New PCAOB Member Audit Firm For Form 10 Registration Statement Refiling

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE--PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC:POTN) announced today that the Company has engaged a new PCAOB-member firm, Manohar, Chowdhry & Associates, to audit and certify the Company's financial statements for the refiling of the Company's Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").



The Company's previously filed Form 10 was withdrawn on July 20, after the Company's former auditors' PCAOB registration was revoked and was not due to any deficiencies with respect to PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.



The filing of the Form 10 Registration Statement will lead to the Company becoming a fully reporting SEC company. The Company will file the revised Registration Statement in the next few weeks, after the completion of the new audit by Manohar, Chowdhry & Associates.



Manohar, Chowdhry & Associates replaces the Company's prior auditor, East-West Accounting Services, LLC, of Princeton, Florida, whose PCAOB registration was revoked as the result of audit deficiencies that occurred in 2015, unrelated to the Company.



About Diamond CBD, Inc. : Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.



About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. : PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC:POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils.



