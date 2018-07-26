WheelTug and Nile Air Sign Slot Agreement

CAIRO, Egypt, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WheelTug plc, the aviation electric taxi innovator, and Nile Air, Egypt's largest private airline, have agreed terms to reserve 12 WheelTug systems for the Nile Air fleet of Airbus aircraft.

Nile Air





This agreement brings the total number of reserved WheelTug slots to over 1,100. Worldwide, two dozen airlines have signed with WheelTug.

The WheelTug system consists of high-performance electric motors installed in the nose gear wheels of an aircraft, powered by the aircraft's auxiliary power unit. The system offers pilots full mobility and enhanced autonomy on the ground; they can handle pushback and taxi operations themselves without relying on tugs or the aircraft's jet engines. Nile Air will see efficiency gains and more dependable departures, resulting in reduced costs and higher fleet utilization.

WheelTug CEO Isaiah Cox said, "The WheelTug team are happy to have Nile Air as a customer, and expect our system will offer system-wide advantages in time, fuel, and maintenance."

Ahmed Aly, CEO of Nile Air, said that the new partnership with WheelTug plc will bring the airline's services to a new uplifted level in the aviation industry as it will be the first of its kind in the Arab world that supports the Airbus in the "taxi" mode - the movement of the aircraft on the runway before take-off and landing - to reduce the time spent on the ground, reduce operating costs and fuel consumption, and save the environment by reducing harmful emissions from engines.

"The system provides better aircraft mobility on the runway to move it freely without the need to operate all of its engines, resulting in a 1.7% decrease in Aircraft Fuel costs, reduction in operating costs and the costs of aircraft care on the ground by 7%. In addition, the technology offers many benefits at the environmental level, reducing harmful air emissions and pollution by 4%." Aly added.

Nile Air will also be able to reduce its maintenance expenses and better maintain the value of its aircraft. Using WheelTug for breakaway power, aircraft engines are less likely to create FOD vortices. This is an especially useful advantage in sandy environments, which typically lead to higher repair and maintenance costs.

About Nile Air

Today, Nile Air is Egypt's leading & largest private airline operating a growing fleet of modern Airbus A320 & A321 aircraft on scheduled services from the capital city of Cairo and coastal city of Alexandria to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Sudan, United Arab Emirates & Turkey in additional to domestic services to the Red Sea resorts of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada.

In addition to having the youngest fleet in Egypt and the highest on time performance (over 90%), the airline offers guests a full service product with a dedicated business class cabin, complementary meals, and generous baggage allowance - all to ensure the guests travels in style, comfort and safety

http://www.nileair.com.

About WheelTug plc

Based in Gibraltar, WheelTug plc is developing the WheelTug aircraft electric drive system. A full listing of WheelTug partner companies and airline customers is on the company's website at http://www.wheeltug.gi.



Forward-looking statement at http://www.wheeltug.gi/fls.shtml



For more information:



Jan Vana

Director • WheelTug plc

+420 724 276 506 • +1 410 419 0082

exec@wheeltug.gi • www.wheeltug.gi